IFS' Helen Miller casts doubt on beneficiaries of Reeves' Spending Review

Helen Miller, deputy director of Institute for Fiscal Studies, has argued that some of last week’s Spending Review beneficiaries, such as the NHS, might struggle with Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ cash allocation given the rising systemic pressures.
Speaking before the Treasury Committee today (17 June), Miller said that despite the amount of money promised to the NHS, Britain's healthcare system could still struggle because of pressure coming from an ageing population "that demands more and more expensive health and social care". The same applies for money given to local governments, the deputy director argued, adding that there has been a "huge increase" in the demand for providing special education services. UK budget in a bind as Reeves faces higher taxes or borrowing to cover Spending Review "The need [for special ed...
