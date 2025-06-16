Fed officials to hold rates steady this week amid global uncertainty

The US Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates untouched at the current rate of 4.25%-4.5% this week as central bank officials are looking for more clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
The Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Wednesday (18 June) comes against the backdrop of a tariff truce struck between Washington and Beijing last week, with trade barriers on minerals and magnets removed as part of the framework. US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever However, the cooldown in geopolitical tensions was short lived, as Israel launched a missile attack on Friday against Iran, leading to a rise in oil prices amid worries of further escalation between the two parties. Many, including Michael Field, chief equity...
