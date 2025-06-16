Fed officials to hold rates steady this week amid global uncertainty

The Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Wednesday (18 June) comes against the backdrop of a tariff truce struck between Washington and Beijing last week, with trade barriers on minerals and magnets removed as part of the framework. US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever However, the cooldown in geopolitical tensions was short lived, as Israel launched a missile attack on Friday against Iran, leading to a rise in oil prices amid worries of further escalation between the two parties. Many, including Michael Field, chief equity...