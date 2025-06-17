US retail sales fall sharply in May as Americans grow increasingly cautious

Sales down by 0.9%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

US retail sales slumped by 0.9% in May as the rush to beat tariff-inflated prices subsided.

This drop was more than the 0.7% anticipated by economists polled by Reuters, as US retail and food sales dropped to $715.4bn, according to data from the US Department of Commerce.  US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies Total sales for March 2025 through to May 2025 were up 4.5% from the same period a year prior, while May 2025's figure was 3.3% higher than the level recorded during the same month last year.  Patrick O'Donnell, chief investment strategist at Omnis Investments, noted that the drop in retail sales...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

