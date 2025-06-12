Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US

UK exports to the US, including precious metals, fell by £2bn in April 2025, the largest monthly decrease since records began at the start of 1997.
This followed four months of consecutive increases in exports and means that the value of goods sent across the Atlantic in April was at its lowest level since February 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Similarly, imports of goods from the US, including precious metals, fell by £400m in April. US and UK agree 'breakthrough' trade deal A decline in car exports and non-ferrous metals resulted in a £800m fall in machinery and transport equipment and a £300m reduction in chemical exports. "The fall in goods exports to the US is likely linked to the intr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes