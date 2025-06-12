EDF to acquire EV charging firm Pod Point in latest LSE delisting

Largest retail EV charging firm in the UK

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Energy provider EDF is set to acquire EV charging company Pod Point as the company becomes the latest London-listed firm to delist from the capital.

The energy giant already holds 53% of Pod Point's shares and has offered to purchase the outstanding for 6.5p each, valuing its remaining shares at approximately £10.6m. Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April During its IPO in 2021, Pod Point gained a share price of 225p and a market cap of £325m. Philippe Commaret, managing director of EDF, said: "We aim to strengthen our leading position in EV charging, including through Pod Point. Our offer for Pod Point will allow it to benefit from long-term stability and enhanced operational support providing greater c...

