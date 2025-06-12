EDF to acquire EV charging firm Pod Point in latest LSE delisting

Energy provider EDF is set to acquire EV charging company Pod Point as the company becomes the latest London-listed firm to delist from the capital.
The energy giant already holds 53% of Pod Point's shares and has offered to purchase the outstanding for 6.5p each, valuing its remaining shares at approximately £10.6m. Fall in services output drags UK economy down by 0.3% in April During its IPO in 2021, Pod Point gained a share price of 225p and a market cap of £325m. Philippe Commaret, managing director of EDF, said: "We aim to strengthen our leading position in EV charging, including through Pod Point. Our offer for Pod Point will allow it to benefit from long-term stability and enhanced operational support providing greater c...
