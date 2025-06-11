US-China trade talks progress pending framework approval from Trump and Xi

Trade talks between the US and China have ended on good grounds with a framework established to de-escalate trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, officials from both sides said.
After meeting in London to discuss the future path of relations between the US and China, American commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said trade barriers on minerals and magnets will be removed as part of the framework. Speaking to reporters just after midnight earlier today (11 June), Lutnick said: "There were a number of measures that the US put on when those rare earths were not coming. You should expect those to come off, as President [Donald] Trump said, in a balanced way." China threatens to retaliate after blaming the US for 'discriminatory' trade measures Diplomats and gove...
