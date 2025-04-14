Two-thirds of Aviva preference shareholders accept insurer's buy-back plan

Retail investors have been warned about buyback consequences

clock • 2 min read

Aviva’s plan to buy back up to £450m in preference shares has been met with strong support despite warnings the move could have an adverse impact on retail investors.

In an update published on 9 April, the insurer said it had received valid tenders for the purchase of 67.8% of the shares, which were previously described as irredeemable. Retail investors had until 1pm on 8 April to accept the offer. Aviva preference shares: Advisers flag 'inappropriate' cancellation tax hit to unwary retail investors The update stated: "The issuer hereby announces that, as at the tender offer record time, the offeror had received valid tenders for purchase in respect of £135,544,787 in aggregate nominal amount of the preference shares (67.8% of the outstanding prefe...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

Two-thirds of Aviva preference shareholders accept insurer's buy-back plan
Investment

Two-thirds of Aviva preference shareholders accept insurer's buy-back plan

Retail investors have been warned about buyback consequences

Professional Adviser
clock 14 April 2025 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of tariffs' inflationary impact as he stands by 'innovative' US
Investment

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns of tariffs' inflationary impact as he stands by 'innovative' US

Annual letter to shareholders

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 April 2025 • 3 min read
Berkshire Hathaway denies Buffett's endorsement of Trump's tariffs
Investment

Berkshire Hathaway denies Buffett's endorsement of Trump's tariffs

Omaha oracle went cash heavy ahead of stock market fall

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot