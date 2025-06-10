Quilter Cheviot CEO Andrew McGlone to step down later this year

Quilter Cheviot’s Andrew McGlone will step down from his role as CEO after 31 years with the business.
In an announcement shared today (10 June), Quilter Cheviot confirmed that following an "extensive market search", John Goddard will join the business in September to take over McGlone's role. Quilter boasts strong boost to core net inflows in Q1 as it braces for volatile year The firm said that Goddard brings "extensive experience and a strong track record in driving strategic growth initiatives across multiple businesses and jurisdictions". He has joined after a 29-year career at HSBC, where he held several senior leadership roles, overseeing key developments within the group. ...
