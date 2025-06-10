Quilter Cheviot CEO Andrew McGlone to step down later this year

John Goddard to take over

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

Quilter Cheviot’s Andrew McGlone will step down from his role as CEO after 31 years with the business.

In an announcement shared today (10 June), Quilter Cheviot confirmed that following an "extensive market search", John Goddard will join the business in September to take over McGlone's role. Quilter boasts strong boost to core net inflows in Q1 as it braces for volatile year The firm said that Goddard brings "extensive experience and a strong track record in driving strategic growth initiatives across multiple businesses and jurisdictions". He has joined after a 29-year career at HSBC, where he held several senior leadership roles, overseeing key developments within the group. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA joins forces with international regulators on illegal finfluencer crackdown

FIF25: SDR plans for MPS should be 'natural progression' for FCA

More on People moves

Future Growth Capital hires head of manager selection
People moves

Future Growth Capital hires head of manager selection

Senior manager selection analyst also joins

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 10 June 2025 • 1 min read
FCA promotes Sarah Pritchard to deputy CEO
People moves

FCA promotes Sarah Pritchard to deputy CEO

Joined the regulator in 2021

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 10 June 2025 • 1 min read
Quilter Cheviot CEO Andrew McGlone to step down later this year
People moves

Quilter Cheviot CEO Andrew McGlone to step down later this year

John Goddard to take over

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 10 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot