7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation

Shared today (22 July), the first phase of 7IM's transformation programme introduces an automated system for new pensions and investment transfers, which should reduce the need for manual form-filling and reducing transfer times by up to 25%. 7IM said this development follows "extensive" adviser feedback, which highlighted widespread industry frustration with "slow and opaque" transfer processes. 7IM promotes two to executive committee in growth drive According to The Pensions Regulator, the average time to switch a defined contribution pension is currently 31 days. To complemen...