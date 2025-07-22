7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation

Aims to cut times by up to 25%

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

7IM has launched an automated process for new transfers, aiming to cut times by up to 25% and reducing adviser admin as part of its platform transformation programme.

Shared today (22 July), the first phase of 7IM's transformation programme introduces an automated system for new pensions and investment transfers, which should reduce the need for manual form-filling and reducing transfer times by up to 25%. 7IM said this development follows "extensive" adviser feedback, which highlighted widespread industry frustration with "slow and opaque" transfer processes. 7IM promotes two to executive committee in growth drive According to The Pensions Regulator, the average time to switch a defined contribution pension is currently 31 days. To complemen...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

FCA and FOS reveal reforms as part of redress 'modernisation'

FOS chair refuses to explain former CEO's sudden departure

More on Companies

S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research
Companies

S&P Dow Jones Indices to acquire ARC Research

Acquisition expected to close in Q3

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 July 2025 • 1 min read
7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation
Pensions

7IM overhauls transfer process as part of platform transformation

Aims to cut times by up to 25%

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 22 July 2025 • 2 min read
UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite
Technology

UBS to gain full access to London Stock Exchange Group's data and analytics suite

Long-term partnership

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 July 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot