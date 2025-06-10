Allfunds founder and CEO to step down

Alcaraz, who is stepping down to take on new challenges, will move into an advisory role for the next twelve months to allow for a smooth leadership transition. Reform UK deputy leader challenges Bank of England governor over interest payments Annabel Spring will join Allfunds in June as CEO after six years at HSBC, where she was CEO of global private banking and wealth. She holds three decades of experience at companies such as the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Morgan Stanley. David Bennett, chair of Allfunds, said: "Juan Alcaraz has led Allfunds with great dedication sinc...