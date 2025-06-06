Tesla shares surge at the open following largest one-day drop amid Trump-Musk spat

Shares in Elon Musk’s electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla have risen as markets in New York opened today (6 June) after the feud between US President Donald Trump and his former adviser began to de-escalate.
On Thursday (5 June), Tesla's market value suffered its largest one-day drop on record as the spat between Musk and Trump led to a sharp sell-off in the EV manufacturer's shares. Tesla shed $153bn off its market capitalisation as its shares closed over 14% down, according to data from MarketWatch. Tempers flared on Thursday after Musk, formerly a close confidante of the US president, criticised Trump's ‘big beautiful' tax bill. Tesla shares surge after Musk steps down from Trump administration The pair took to social media to trade blows, with Trump initially noting that he w...
