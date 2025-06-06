Firms with £500bn in AUM pledge to remove barriers for underrepresented groups in DE&I statement

UK government seeking views on pay gaps

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

A group of 19 investors with £498bn in assets under management have called on other firms to double down on their commitment to advance diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I).

Investors have signed a statement coordinated by responsible investment NGO ShareAction urging companies to commit to taking down barriers for underrepresented groups. Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years The statement presents the growing business case for DE&I, stating it can bring increased innovation, reduced turnover and more motivated workforces. In April 2025, The Employment Lawyers Association said that UK-based companies could be hit by discrimination claims if they act like US firms and remove policies designed to aid DE&I. Among ...

More on Companies

Companies

