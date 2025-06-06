Firms with £500bn in AUM pledge to remove barriers for underrepresented groups in DE&I statement

Investors have signed a statement coordinated by responsible investment NGO ShareAction urging companies to commit to taking down barriers for underrepresented groups. Zero cases of non-financial misconduct have been opened by FCA in two years The statement presents the growing business case for DE&I, stating it can bring increased innovation, reduced turnover and more motivated workforces. In April 2025, The Employment Lawyers Association said that UK-based companies could be hit by discrimination claims if they act like US firms and remove policies designed to aid DE&I. Among ...