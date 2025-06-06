Trump Media files for bitcoin ETF registration with SEC

The strategy, called Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, will seek to reflect the cryptocurrency's price performance, with trading platform Crypto.com acting as the ETF's "exclusive" bitcoin custodian, liquidity provider and prime execution agent. IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading The move comes as US authorities are looking to ease rules surrounding the use of crypto, with SEC chair Paul Atkins earlier this month stating that opening up regulation is a "key priority" for his agency. "In order for the United States to be the 'crypto capital of the planet' as envis...