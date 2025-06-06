Trump Media files for bitcoin ETF registration with SEC

Trump Media filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday (5 June) to register a bitcoin ETF which will own the cryptocurrency directly.
The strategy, called Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, will seek to reflect the cryptocurrency's price performance, with trading platform Crypto.com acting as the ETF's "exclusive" bitcoin custodian, liquidity provider and prime execution agent. IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading The move comes as US authorities are looking to ease rules surrounding the use of crypto, with SEC chair Paul Atkins earlier this month stating that opening up regulation is a "key priority" for his agency. "In order for the United States to be the 'crypto capital of the planet' as envis...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes