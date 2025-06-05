HSBC AM enters active ETF race with range of five funds

The funds, all of which use a quantitative driven investment approach, form part of the HSBC PLUS Active ETF range: US Equity; World Equity, Emerging Markets (EM) Equity; World Equity Income; and EM Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETFs. Within the core range, the funds aim to maximise exposure to top stocks based on their factor characteristics while minimising the portfolio's overall risk. Most investors say managers behind shy active ETFs 'mislead' the market Meanwhile, the income range seeks to identify equities with attractive income and quality characteristics that provide ad...