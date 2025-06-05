HSBC AM enters active ETF race with range of five funds

Active ETFs continue to boom

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

HSBC Asset Management has joined competitors in the active ETF space with the launch of a five-strong fund range.

The funds, all of which use a quantitative driven investment approach, form part of the HSBC PLUS Active ETF range: US Equity; World Equity, Emerging Markets (EM) Equity; World Equity Income; and EM Equity Income Quant Active UCITS ETFs. Within the core range, the funds aim to maximise exposure to top stocks based on their factor characteristics while minimising the portfolio's overall risk. Most investors say managers behind shy active ETFs 'mislead' the market Meanwhile, the income range seeks to identify equities with attractive income and quality characteristics that provide ad...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Cobalt Holdings pulls out of $230m London IPO

FIF25: RLAM's Mike Fox lambasts anti-US exceptionalism narrative

More on ETFs

IW 30: How ETFs became 'a synonym for modernity'
ETFs

IW 30: How ETFs became 'a synonym for modernity'

A ‘magic bullet’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 June 2025 • 4 min read
Active ETF inflows break multiple records in April as sector hits $1.3trn threshold
ETFs

Active ETF inflows break multiple records in April as sector hits $1.3trn threshold

$22.5bn of inflows into equities in April

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 23 May 2025 • 2 min read
JPMAM: We were 20-years late to the ETF party
ETFs

JPMAM: We were 20-years late to the ETF party

Rapidly building active ETF offering

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot