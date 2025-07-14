FOS chair refuses to explain former CEO's sudden departure

Despite Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) chair Zahida Manzoor’s refusal to answer the Treasury Committee’s questions in a recent evidence session on former CEO Abby Thomas’ sudden departure, its report concluded that she was dismissed from her role due to a “collapse in confidence”.
Released today (14 July), the report set out the Treasury Select Committee's assessment of the handling of the departure of former FOS CEO Thomas, who suddenly stepped down in February this year. Interim chief ombudsman James Dipple-Johnstone and Manzoor appeared at the Treasury Select Committee's Work of the Financial Ombudsman Service oral evidence session on 11 February. 'Essential' that FCA and FOS are fully aligned on targeted support and simplified advice In the report, MPs conclude that Thomas was dismissed from her role at the FOS due to a "collapse in confidence" following...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes