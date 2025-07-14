FOS chair refuses to explain former CEO's sudden departure

TSC slams Manzoor's 'disrespectful' assertion

Isabel Baxter
clock • 3 min read

Despite Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) chair Zahida Manzoor’s refusal to answer the Treasury Committee’s questions in a recent evidence session on former CEO Abby Thomas’ sudden departure, its report concluded that she was dismissed from her role due to a “collapse in confidence”.

Released today (14 July), the report set out the Treasury Select Committee's assessment of the handling of the departure of former FOS CEO Thomas, who suddenly stepped down in February this year. Interim chief ombudsman James Dipple-Johnstone and Manzoor appeared at the Treasury Select Committee's Work of the Financial Ombudsman Service oral evidence session on 11 February. 'Essential' that FCA and FOS are fully aligned on targeted support and simplified advice In the report, MPs conclude that Thomas was dismissed from her role at the FOS due to a "collapse in confidence" following...

