NATO summit sends defence stocks up as states expected to diverge on 5% military spending target

Shares in British warship maker Babcock closed 10.7% higher than the previous day on Wednesday, while in Germany, Rheinmetall's stocks rose by almost 3.1% in the same period, according to data from MarketWatch. Others, such as BAE, posted a smaller share price increase of 1%, while in Europe, the French aerospace and defence giant Thales saw a 2% growth in its stock price yesterday, and Italy-based Leonardo enjoyed a slightly higher 2.6% boost. UK, France and Germany urge increased defence spending on eve of Hague NATO summit The latest jump in share prices came after NATO lea...