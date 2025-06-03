Octopus Investments CEO Benjamin Davis to depart

Joined in 2010

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Benjamin Davis, chief executive of fund management at Octopus Investments, will be stepping down from his role at the company in the coming weeks.

Davis held a number of roles in his 14 years at the firm, including investment director at Octopus Investments, deputy CEO of Octopus Healthcare and CEO of Octopus Real Estate. FCA revises 'exceptional circumstances' for publicising investigations In a LinkedIn post, he said: "It has been an amazing journey. When I joined back in 2010 we had 150 employees, approximately £1.5bn funds under management and a very ropey office. Today, Octopus is a proud B Corp with 750 employees and over £10bn funds under management in areas that really matter… and has given birth to the mighty Octopus En...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading

Indivior cancels LSE secondary listing amid liquidity issues

More on People moves

Therese Niklasson to leave Newton Investment Management
People moves

Therese Niklasson to leave Newton Investment Management

Joined firm in 2022

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 03 June 2025 • 1 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Dan Olley to leave firm
People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Dan Olley to leave firm

Olley to aid a 'smooth transition'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 29 May 2025 • 1 min read
GAM Investments poaches Janus Henderson European equities investment team
People moves

GAM Investments poaches Janus Henderson European equities investment team

Three join GAM European equity team

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 28 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot