Reform UK to accept crypto donations and establish Bitcoin reserve

In its Cryptoassets and Digital Finance Bill, Reform said its proposed legislation "is proof that a Reform government will prioritise the privacy and financial sovereignty of all citizens of the UK". To demonstrate its seriousness, Reform revealed that it has become the first UK political party in history to accept donations in bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies. UK City minister confirms government is not planning to emulate US strategic crypto reserve The right-wing political party, which has recently surged past the Conservatives in opinion polls to become the main oppo...