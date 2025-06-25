The US dollar was the most negatively rated asset class among wealth managers, as CIOs have turned away from the currency over the past year.
During the second quarter of 2025, sentiment towards the US dollar from CIOs received a net change of -78 compared to Q2 2024. This was due to expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut ahead of other central banks, according to research from Asset Risk Consultants (ARC), along with growing worries regarding US deficits and credit downgrades. ARC also found that while the dollar was the most negatively rated asset, alternatives had the most positive response. 'Sweet spot' for short dated bonds as volatility grows and sales triple Dan Hurdley, managing director at ARC Researc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes