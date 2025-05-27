Aberdeen director Michael O'Brien dies unexpectedly

Aberdeen non-executive director (NED) Michael O’Brien died unexpectedly on Saturday (24 May), the group updated this morning.
O'Brien served as a member of Aberdeen's group audit committee and its group risk and capital committee. He joined Aberdeen's board in 2022. Aberdeen chair Douglas Flint said: "Our deepest condolences go out to Mike's family and friends. "He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues not only for his insights, wisdom and deep industry knowledge but for his humility, his collegiality and perhaps most of all his warm and generous personality and sense of humour." O'Brien also served as NED for Carne Group. His other appointments included senior adviser to Osmosis Investment Manageme...
