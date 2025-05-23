AJ Bell AUA speeds past £90bn to break record

AJ Bell’s assets under management on its platform grew 5% to reach a record £90.4bn in the six months up to March 2025.
The firm attributed the growth to net inflows of £3.3bn, compared to £2.9bn in HY24, and favourable market conditions. Investors cautious on strategy changes as global uncertainty persists Customer base also increased 9% as AJ Bell added 51,000 customers in the period to hit 593,000 altogether. Revenue increased 17% year on year to hit £153.2m from £131.3m and profit before tax increased 12% from the same time period last year to reach £68.8m. Diluted earnings per share rose 11% to 12.36p. AJ Bell Investments also saw assets bolstered as AUM increased 10% in the period to clo...
