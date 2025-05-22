US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns

Yields on US government bonds were up on Wednesday (21 May) evening after a Treasury auction of 20-Year Treasury notes highlighted investors’ concerns about the rising US public debt.
The yield on the 30-Year Treasuries hit 5.11% yesterday evening, while its 10-Year peers rose to 4.61%, having since fallen to 5.08% and 4.58% respectively, according to data from MarketWatch. US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump This comes as the US Treasury auctioned $16bn in new 20-Year bonds, which were traded at a slight discount and had a final yield of 5.04%. Concerns about the US bond market have been a recurring theme this year, especially since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and promised tariffs and tax cuts that could fuel t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes