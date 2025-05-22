US Treasury yields rise after auction demand highlights investors' concerns

The yield on the 30-Year Treasuries hit 5.11% yesterday evening, while its 10-Year peers rose to 4.61%, having since fallen to 5.08% and 4.58% respectively, according to data from MarketWatch. US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump This comes as the US Treasury auctioned $16bn in new 20-Year bonds, which were traded at a slight discount and had a final yield of 5.04%. Concerns about the US bond market have been a recurring theme this year, especially since Donald Trump returned to the White House in January and promised tariffs and tax cuts that could fuel t...