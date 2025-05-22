UK borrowing soars past £20bn in April 2025

The UK government borrowed £20.2bn in April 2025, a £1bn rise year on year and the fourth highest April borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), borrowing for the financial year ending March 2025 was forecast at £148.3bn, £3.7bn lower than the ONS' first estimate in April 2025. However, this is £11bn more than the £137.3bn expected by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Higher household bills push UK inflation to 3.5% The current budget deficit in the full financial year ending March 2025 was provisionally predicted to be £70.3bn, or £4.3bn lower than the initial estimate in April 2025. In addition, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was pro...
