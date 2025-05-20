Goldman Sachs: A world exists 'where we stop using the phrase public and private'

Speaking today (20 May) at the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) media day, Matt Gibson, head of the client solutions group, explained that demand has been skyrocketing for access to private markets. Bryon Lake, chief transformation officer for the client solutions group at GSAM, concurred, noting that the converging of public and private investing is "a major theme", with demand for ‘evergreen' products that aim to blur the lines between private and public markets and weather short-term trends. Deep Dive: Private markets could be the future of 60/40 portfolios Lake explaine...