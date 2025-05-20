BoE chief economist Huw Pill warns cutting UK interest rates too quickly has 'upside risks'

Bank of England's chief economist, Huw Pill, said he remains worried over the “upside risks” to hitting the inflation target, after he voted against cutting interest rates earlier this month.
In a speech held at a Barclays briefing session, Pill said: "My dissenting vote stems from a concern that the pace of withdrawal of monetary policy restriction since last summer – quarterly cuts of 25bp – is too rapid given the balance of risks to price stability we face. "This is in line with my preference for ‘cautious and gradual' cuts in bank rate expressed over the past twelve months." BoE's Mann defends restrictive monetary policy as 'somebody has got to pay for volatility' He worried that "structural changes in the price and wage setting behaviour" have made inflation persis...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes