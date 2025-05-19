Nearly 80% of private asset investors consider US President Donald Trump's tariff policies the most concerning macroeconomic risk.
According to Moonfare's latest survey, which gathered opinions from 175 Moonfare investors, it found "widespread concerns about tariffs and trade wars" among 76.9% of respondents, with 74.6% listing geopolitical uncertainty as another significant worry. The Big Interview: Apollo's Hanno on why private market semi-liquid structure is a 'game-changer' for wealth Almost half (49.1%) of investors cited recession fears as their largest concern following last year's US November elections. Only 4% shared a positive outlook on the economy, while 13% had ‘very negative' expectations and 3...
