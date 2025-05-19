US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump

US-10 Year bond yields reached 4.55%, a 0.06 percentage point rise, today (19 May), according to MarketWatch. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.5% up, respectively, on May 16. However, futures have predicted drops of close to 1.3% for the S&P 500 and over 1.6% for the Nasdaq. Schroders picks Jamie Fowler as head of UK wealth within asset management division This follows Moody's Ratings downgrading the US from an Aa1 rating to Aaa, despite upgrading the country's status from 'negative' to 'stable'. Moody's said that the downgrade "reflects the increase over more than a dec...