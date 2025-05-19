US Treasury yields hit 18-month high as UK equities slump

US 30-Year Treasury yields soared to over 5% today (19 May), their highest level since October 2023 on the back of the US' credit downgrade.
US-10 Year bond yields reached 4.55%, a 0.06 percentage point rise, today (19 May), according to MarketWatch. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.5% up, respectively, on May 16. However, futures have predicted drops of close to 1.3% for the S&P 500 and over 1.6% for the Nasdaq. Schroders picks Jamie Fowler as head of UK wealth within asset management division This follows Moody's Ratings downgrading the US from an Aa1 rating to Aaa, despite upgrading the country's status from 'negative' to 'stable'. Moody's said that the downgrade "reflects the increase over more than a dec...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes