Tesla falls out of Scottish Mortgage's top 30 holdings

At its peak was 12% of SMT’s allocation

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Elon Musk’s EV giant Tesla has fallen out of long-term investor Scottish Mortgage’s (SMT) top 30 holdings for the first time since the trust initially invested over a decade ago.

SMT has been selling its Tesla stake for some time, with the trust confirming in April that it had withdrawn around £700m from Musk's carmaker over the past year. Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker The monthly factsheets confirmed it had fallen out of the top ten some time ago but in the latest Q1 2025 quarterly data pack, Tesla was noticeably absent from the top 30 stocks covered. According to the company's website, Tesla now ranks 37th with a 0.8% allocation out of the 87 names currently with some investment from the trust, sitting be...

Trustpilot