River Global CEO Alex Hoctor-Duncan departs

River Global's CEO, Alex Hoctor-Duncan, is leaving the firm after three years at the helm of the company.
Amid the changes, head of equities Matt Hudson has been appointed chief investment officer of River Global Investors, the asset management arm of River Global, and will assume Hoctor-Duncan's regulatory and management responsibilities. AssetCo to overhaul share structure under plans to rebrand as River Global Gary Marshall, chief finance and operations officer for River Global, will move into the role of CEO of SVM Asset Management (trading as RGI Fund Management), which manages the group's UK-domiciled open-ended strategies, and take on Hoctor-Duncan's other management responsibiliti...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes