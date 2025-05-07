Franklin Templeton launches US mega cap ETF for UK and European investors

Franklin Templeton has launched its Franklin US Mega Cap 100 UCITS ETF for UK and European investors, allowing them to overweight the largest growth businesses in the US and benefit from a cost-effective total expense ratio of 0.09%.
The ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to the top 100 US mega-cap stocks and brings Franklin Templeton's total indexed ETFs to 28 and dedicated US Equity exposure ETFs to five. Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners unveil $875m private equity secondaries fund The Franklin US Mega Cap 100 UCITS ETF will additionally track the Solactive US Mega Cap 100 Select index, which in turn tracks the performance of the 100 largest firms within the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. Companies involved in controversial weapons are not part of the portfolio, according to Frankl...
