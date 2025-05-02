In fact, the number of nonfarm payroll figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (2 May) came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a smaller 130,000 rise. Last month's numbers marked a slight decline from the downwardly-revised figure of 185,000 jobs for March, with the newly added roles slightly above the 152,000 monthly gain over the last 12 months. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up The US healthcare sector added 51,000 jobs in April, around the same as the average monthly 52,000 over the last year, while 2...