The US economy added 177,000 jobs in April, driven by rising trends in healthcare, transportation and warehousing and financial activities.
In fact, the number of nonfarm payroll figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (2 May) came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a smaller 130,000 rise. Last month's numbers marked a slight decline from the downwardly-revised figure of 185,000 jobs for March, with the newly added roles slightly above the 152,000 monthly gain over the last 12 months. US adds 228,000 jobs in March as unemployment rate ticks up The US healthcare sector added 51,000 jobs in April, around the same as the average monthly 52,000 over the last year, while 2...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes