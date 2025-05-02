Apple and Amazon record stable quarters despite tariff saga but concerns loom for future results

Decent quarters but tariffs yet to hit

clock • 3 min read

Both Apple and Amazon recorded growth in their latest quarterly results but the impact from President Donald Trump's tariffs still loom large.

Apple reported quarterly revenue of $95.1bn, up 5% year-on-year, with quarterly diluted earnings per share up 8% year-on-year, hitting $1.65. However, the firm also stated that the tariff changes will cost the firm $900m in the next quarter. Meta and Microsoft report booming revenues as AI drives earnings Amazon saw net income increase to $17.1bn in Q1 2025, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with $10.4bn, or $0.98 per diluted share, at the same point last year. In addition, net sales increased 9% to $155.7bn in the quarter, compared with $143.3bn in Q1 2024. Mamta Valechha...

Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
