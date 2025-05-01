Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners unveil $875m private equity secondaries fund

A sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Lexington Private Markets fund SICAV SA range, the fresh strategy comes to market with more than $875m in assets under management and investors spanning APAC, EMEA, Canada and Latin America. Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners will co-manage the mandate. George Szemere, Franklin's head of alternatives EMEA wealth management, noted: "Our goal is to unlock access to high-quality private equity for international investors in the wealth channel." The Big Interview: Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson on 'the three Cs' of takeovers, a...