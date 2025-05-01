Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners unveil $875m private equity secondaries fund

Access to private assets

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

After receiving regulatory approval in November 2024, Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners have launched the Franklin Lexington PE Secondaries fund (FLEX-I), the firm’s inaugural evergreen strategy for the international wealth channel.

A sub-fund of the Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Lexington Private Markets fund SICAV SA range, the fresh strategy comes to market with more than $875m in assets under management and investors spanning APAC, EMEA, Canada and Latin America.  Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners will co-manage the mandate. George Szemere, Franklin's head of alternatives EMEA wealth management, noted: "Our goal is to unlock access to high-quality private equity for international investors in the wealth channel." The Big Interview: Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson on 'the three Cs' of takeovers, a...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Capital markets roundup: April 2025

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

More on Alternatives

Gold price hits 25 record highs in 2025 so far
Alternatives

Gold price hits 25 record highs in 2025 so far

40 peaks in whole of 2024

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 April 2025 • 3 min read
Deep Dive: Sovereign adoption of crypto sparks more questions about the volatile asset into the mainstream
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Sovereign adoption of crypto sparks more questions about the volatile asset into the mainstream

US and Europe diverge

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 April 2025 • 4 min read
Crypto and tech give investors the bumpiest ride in Q1
Alternatives

Crypto and tech give investors the bumpiest ride in Q1

Maximum drawdowns over -40%

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot