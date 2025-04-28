Jupiter shuts EM ex China fund casting uncertainty over portfolio manager's future

Jupiter has elected to shut down its Global Emerging Markets Focus ex China fund after its assets under management slumped to such a level that it was no longer viable to run.
The mandate's AUM had dipped to around $7.3m as of the end of March 2025 and, according to the letter sent to clients, this is "below the level at which the fund could be managed cost effectively and remain economically viable". Jupiter suffers £1bn outflows with analysts divided on outlook Jupiter added it did not think the fund was likely to attract new investors in the future. "This being the case, the board believes that closing the fund is in the best interests of the shareholders," the asset manager said. Investors will have until 28 May to either redee...
