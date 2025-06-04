Blue Whale adds Uber to top ten in latest portfolio shakeup

According to the fund's May update, Blue Whale felt that Uber had "solidified its position as the global leader in both the rideshare and food delivery industries" and made itself the "dominant platform in both categories". Blue Whale exits longstanding Nintendo holding in anticipation of 'mini-US recession' squeezing consumers It added that Uber was now "benefiting from scale, pricing discipline, and powerful network effects that create a near-impenetrable moat". Uber hosted its annual ‘Go-Get product event' earlier this month, where it unveiled a raft of new features and services...