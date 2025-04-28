Warehouse REIT receives second deadline extension for Blackstone deal

On 25 March, Blackstone made an all-cash offer for Warehouse REIT's entire issued share capital, valuing the trust at £489m, which represented a premium of 39.6% to the trust's closing price of 82.4p on 28 February 2025. Warehouse REIT agrees to 'final' indicative cash offer proposal from Blackstone In a stock exchange notice two days later (27 March), the vehicle's board said Blackstone's offer price of 115p per share would be adjusted for the interim dividend of 1.6p, but revealed that it would be minded to recommend the deal to shareholders should the private equity giant make a f...