Investment minister Poppy Gustafsson to meet French asset managers in bid to rally more UK funding

On a visit to Paris today and Tuesday (28-29 April), Gustafsson "will send a clear message that the UK is a top destination for investment", the Treasury said. Reeves rallies Europe to invest in innovative defence The trip will see the minister meet with CEOs and senior members of French businesses and forms part of the government's plan for its upcoming Industrial Strategy. "It will provide the stability and confidence investors need to invest in high-growth sectors", HMT added. Creative industries and the arts have been identified as a "high-growth" sector by the UK governme...