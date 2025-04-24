Economic secretary confirms wholesale ISA review as experts call for sweeping reform

While giving evidence to MPs on the future of the Lifetime ISA (LISA) yesterday (23 April), the economic secretary to the Treasury suggested all courses of action, including a single ISA product, were being considered to encourage personal investment in the UK. Shaun Moore, tax expert at Quilter, said the government is aware the UK has a cash savings problem, with over 12 million people holding more than £10,000 in cash savings. ISA reform 'under review' after absence in Budget and Mansion House "This reform needs to be about more than just the product; we need to consider how peop...