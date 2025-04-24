Economic secretary confirms wholesale ISA review as experts call for sweeping reform

Investment commentators have welcomed Emma Reynolds' remarks reaffirming that the government will contemplate wholesale changes to ISAs ahead of the Autumn Budget, but called for a holistic approach to the reform, including ways to support investors in making educated choices.
While giving evidence to MPs on the future of the Lifetime ISA (LISA) yesterday (23 April), the economic secretary to the Treasury suggested all courses of action, including a single ISA product, were being considered to encourage personal investment in the UK. Shaun Moore, tax expert at Quilter, said the government is aware the UK has a cash savings problem, with over 12 million people holding more than £10,000 in cash savings. ISA reform 'under review' after absence in Budget and Mansion House "This reform needs to be about more than just the product; we need to consider how peop...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes