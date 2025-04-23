Quilter boasts strong boost to core net inflows in Q1 as it braces for volatile year

In the three months to 31 March 2025, Quilter saw core net inflows of around £2.3bn, an 8% annualised increase of opening assets under management and administration, versus 3% in the same period last year. Quilter posts record profits for 2024 amid revenue growth in high net worth and affluent segments CEO Steven Levin said he was "pleased with our first quarter flow performance which has continued the momentum seen" late last year. The report was not totally rosy though, as the firm's assets under management and administration (AuMA) stood at £119.6bn at the end of the period, bro...