Carlyle brings new private equity offering to non-US investors

Carlyle has launched an evergreen private equity strategy offering non-US investors access to a range of primary and secondary investments.
Carlyle AlpInvest Private Markets SICAV utilises the firm's global investment solutions business, AlpInvest, to offer access to a range of global investments. FCA and Bank of England clash over systemic threat posed by private equity According to the fund's documentation, the SICAV will target 55-75% of its holdings in US investments, with 20-35% held across European private offerings and the remaining 0-10% across rest of world opportunities. Just 2.5-12.5% of the fund's capital will be held in primary investments, with 35-60% allocated to secondaries, and 25-50% in co-investments...
