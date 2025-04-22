Evelyn Partners names Alex Gersh as CFO

Evelyn Partners has appointed Alex Gersh as its CFO and an executive director, taking over from long- term financial head Andrew Baddeley.
Gersh joins from Paysafe, a multinational online payments company, where he was CFO for two years. Evelyn Partners to complete professional services business sale today He has had a fleet of top financial officer roles, including at sports tech firm Sportradar, British online car market place Cazoo and betting firm Paddy Power. Gersh will join Evelyn in at the end of the month, subject to regulatory approval, and work with interim CFO Scott Kirk during the handover. Kirk stepped in after Baddeley, who had served as Group CFO since 2018 and became Chief Financial Officer of S&W, ...
