In a stock exchange notice today (16 April), the trust's board said it plans to appoint Campbell Lutyens & Co as an independent broker to market the strategy's remaining private assets portfolio as part of its wind-down process. aberdeen seeks to merge two MyFolio fund ranges The appointment of Campbell Lutyens and the beginning of the secondary sales process will allow the trust to "market test demand for its assets", ADIG explained. But given the "diversified nature of the company's remaining portfolio, it is unlikely that any one buyer will be found for the entire portfolio and ...