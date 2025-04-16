UK inflation falls to 2.6% in March amid warnings of further price rises

According to the Office for National Statistics today (16 April), the annual CPI including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) figure was also down from 3.7% in February to 3.4% in March. US inflation falls to 2.4% in March Recreation and culture, and motor fuels contributed the most to the fall in CPI and CPIH figures. Recreation and culture prices decreased from 3.4% on an annual basis in February to 2.4% in March, with ONS adding this matched the "lowest observed" rate since October 2021. The average price of petrol declined by 1.6p per litre between February and March 2025...