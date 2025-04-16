UK inflation falls to 2.6% in March amid warnings of further price rises

CPIH at 3.4% in March

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

The UK Consumer Price Index fell to 2.6% year-on-year in March, down two percentage points from February’s 2.8% figure.

According to the Office for National Statistics today (16 April), the annual CPI including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) figure was also down from 3.7% in February to 3.4% in March. US inflation falls to 2.4% in March Recreation and culture, and motor fuels contributed the most to the fall in CPI and CPIH figures. Recreation and culture prices decreased from 3.4% on an annual basis in February to 2.4% in March, with ONS adding this matched the "lowest observed" rate since October 2021. The average price of petrol declined by 1.6p per litre between February and March 2025...

