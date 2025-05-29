Following its acquisition of Ora Technology earlier this year, Sundae Bar is in the process of developing a marketplace platform for AI developers to "market, manage and sell their agents". Over £12bn set to leave London's AIM in 2025 Sundae Bar has already raised £2m through Clear Capital Markets placing an order for 25,000,000 ordinary shares, subject to the firm's admission to AIM, which Sundae Bar CEO Jill Kenney described as "a pivotal moment". "The strong investor support validates our strategic acquisition of Ora Technology and our vision to create the definitive marketplace...