Most UK CEOs have altered investment strategies amid global trade war uncertainty

US President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs have pushed 83% of UK CEOs to adjust their investment strategies.
Of those who have altered their investment strategies, 25% have halted planned investments, according to EY-Parthenon's CEO Outlook survey, while a further 49% have delayed them. European markets rally as Trump retreats from 50% tariff threat In addition, 39% have moved their operational assets to different regions, while 26% have left specific geographic markets altogether. This comes as Trump agreed to extend EU trade talks and defer another round of tariffs for the bloc, leading to a spike in European markets on Monday (26 May). However, almost half (45%) of UK CEOs rema...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes