Saba Capital's requisitioned meetings cost the original seven trusts 'millions'

The motion by US activist hedge fund Saba Capital to call requisitioned meetings across seven UK-listed investment companies last year, left shareholders with a multi-million pound bill between them.
Back on 18 December 2024, Baillie Gifford US Growth, Edinburgh Worldwide, Keystone Positive Change, Henderson Opportunities, European Smaller Companies (ESCT), CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CQS) and Herald investment trust all came under fire from one of their major shareholders. The Big Interview: Saba Capital's founder Boaz Weinstein says he's not going anywhere In a now famed letter, Saba and its CIO and founder Boaz Weinstein, activated a campaign with the aim to oust the incumbent boards and replace them with Saba-nominees and some independent directors. According to ...
