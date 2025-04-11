Market volatility could make Shein's London IPO 'tricky' as US and China battle intensifies

Online fast-fashion e-commerce platform Shein’s rumoured London IPO could be stymied by ongoing market volatility caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs, worsened by the China and the US being currently at loggerheads.
Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the Financial Conduct Authority has granted the Chinese fashion retail giant approval for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in London, with Shein having kickstarted the process after it filed paperwork in June 2024. However, according to AJ Bell's investment director Russ Mould, "the current market environment could render it moot and makes the targeted timetable of the first half of this year a big ask". Shein's London IPO on the line as it fails to address forced labour concerns He added: "Getting its IPO away at all could p...
