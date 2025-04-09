BoE governor Bailey assures Reeves that UK markets 'are functioning effectively'

Banking system 'resilient'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has assured Chancellor Rachel Reeves that the UK’s financial structure is continuing to stand strong, as US-imposed tariffs wreak havoc across global markets.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday (8 April), Reeves said Bailey confirmed to her that "markets are functioning effectively and that our banking system is resilient".  The chancellor's comments emerged after US President Donald Trump slapped the UK with the baseline 10% tariff on all exports across the Atlantic as part of his trade war agenda.  China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods Addressing directly the impact of Trump's measures on families, businesses and employment, Reeves said her government has been working "flat out to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

China slaps additional 84% tariff on US goods

AllianzGI promotes Michael Krautzberger to CIO of public markets as Virginie Maisonneuve departs equity role

More on Markets

'Liberation' week in charts: Gilt yields rising, dollar 'safe haven' threatened and US-China enter full scale trade war
Markets

'Liberation' week in charts: Gilt yields rising, dollar 'safe haven' threatened and US-China enter full scale trade war

Highest UK 30-Year gilt yields since 1998

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 09 April 2025 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: EU votes to impose retaliatory tariffs against the US
Markets

Market Movers blog: EU votes to impose retaliatory tariffs against the US

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 09 April 2025 • 1 min read
BoE governor Bailey assures Reeves that UK markets 'are functioning effectively'
Markets

BoE governor Bailey assures Reeves that UK markets 'are functioning effectively'

Banking system 'resilient'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 April 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot