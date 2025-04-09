BoE governor Bailey assures Reeves that UK markets 'are functioning effectively'

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has assured Chancellor Rachel Reeves that the UK’s financial structure is continuing to stand strong, as US-imposed tariffs wreak havoc across global markets.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday (8 April), Reeves said Bailey confirmed to her that "markets are functioning effectively and that our banking system is resilient". The chancellor's comments emerged after US President Donald Trump slapped the UK with the baseline 10% tariff on all exports across the Atlantic as part of his trade war agenda. China vows to hit back after Trump threatens additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods Addressing directly the impact of Trump's measures on families, businesses and employment, Reeves said her government has been working "flat out to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes