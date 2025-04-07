AVI Japan Opps boasts 15% NAV jump as it seeks Fidelity trust merger

The results show that AJOT has continued to outperform its benchmark since its inception in October 2018 by 69.9% versus the latter's 23.5%. AVI Japan Opportunity collaborates with Fidelity Japan's main investor to force through merger in 'rare hostile approach' "Since AJOT was launched in October 2018, market-wide reform in Japan has continued to advance, which is supportive of your manager's constructive engagement strategy," said Norman Crighton, AJOT's chair. He added: "In 2024, regulators stepped up the pressure on companies to improve key issues that are depressing valuations...