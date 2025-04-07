AVI Japan Opps boasts 15% NAV jump as it seeks Fidelity trust merger

NAV rises 15%

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) trust posted net asset value (NAV) total returns of 20.9% in sterling terms in the year ended 31 December 2024, significantly outperforming its MSCI Japan Small-Cap index, which returned 6.2%.

The results show that AJOT has continued to outperform its benchmark since its inception in October 2018 by 69.9% versus the latter's 23.5%. AVI Japan Opportunity collaborates with Fidelity Japan's main investor to force through merger in 'rare hostile approach' "Since AJOT was launched in October 2018, market-wide reform in Japan has continued to advance, which is supportive of your manager's constructive engagement strategy," said Norman Crighton, AJOT's chair. He added: "In 2024, regulators stepped up the pressure on companies to improve key issues that are depressing valuations...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

UK equities bleed £1.2bn in March while North American peers enjoy best month in a year

UK and European markets open on a positive but tariff damage is far from undone

Trustpilot