AVI Japan Opps boasts 15% NAV jump as it seeks Fidelity trust merger

AVI Japan Opportunity (AJOT) trust posted net asset value (NAV) total returns of 20.9% in sterling terms in the year ended 31 December 2024, significantly outperforming its MSCI Japan Small-Cap index, which returned 6.2%.
The results show that AJOT has continued to outperform its benchmark since its inception in October 2018 by 69.9% versus the latter's 23.5%. AVI Japan Opportunity collaborates with Fidelity Japan's main investor to force through merger in 'rare hostile approach' "Since AJOT was launched in October 2018, market-wide reform in Japan has continued to advance, which is supportive of your manager's constructive engagement strategy," said Norman Crighton, AJOT's chair. He added: "In 2024, regulators stepped up the pressure on companies to improve key issues that are depressing valuations...
