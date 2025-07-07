London-listed Panther Metals to accept bitcoin for company equity

Natural resources investor Panther Metals has unveiled plans to accept bitcoin in exchange for equity in the company.
In a stock exchange notice today (7 July), the £3.7m firm said it is seeking to establish a compliant framework that would allow holders of the cryptocurrency to exchange bitcoin for equity in Panther Metals. Listed on London's main market, Panther Metals said it is working to "create a mechanism that not only meets the highest regulatory standards but also enhances value for our shareholders by expanding the scale and speed of our treasury growth". FCA to withdraw ban on crypto ETNs to boost UK growth The initiative would have the potential to boost the expansion of the company's...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes