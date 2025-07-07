London-listed Panther Metals to accept bitcoin for company equity

In a stock exchange notice today (7 July), the £3.7m firm said it is seeking to establish a compliant framework that would allow holders of the cryptocurrency to exchange bitcoin for equity in Panther Metals. Listed on London's main market, Panther Metals said it is working to "create a mechanism that not only meets the highest regulatory standards but also enhances value for our shareholders by expanding the scale and speed of our treasury growth". FCA to withdraw ban on crypto ETNs to boost UK growth The initiative would have the potential to boost the expansion of the company's...